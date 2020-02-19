Pakistan: Imran Khan's ex wife tweets poster depicting his current wife as magician

Feb 19, 2020

The image which has now been deleted was posted on Twitter with a caption, 'Who doesn't love a Lollywood poster'.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith posted a typical Lollywood movie-style poster on social media which depicted Khan's current wife a magician.

The image which has now been deleted was posted on Twitter with a caption, "Who doesn't love a Lollywood poster".

"Spotted today by a friend in Lahore," she also wrote.

Jemima Khan

"PS no disrespect intended. Like most of you, I just found it funny. (Plus I am a genuine fan of Pakistani film posters, street art and truck art)," wrote Jemima Khan in the following tweet.

The tweet received mixed reactions from netizens as some laughed with the Jemima; some considered it demeaning.

Jemima and Imran had gotten married in Paris in 1995. They were married for nine years and had two sons together before divorcing in 2004. 