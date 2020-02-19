Pakistan: Imran Khan's ex wife tweets poster depicting his current wife as magician

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith posted a typical Lollywood movie-style poster on social media which depicted Khan's current wife a magician.

The image which has now been deleted was posted on Twitter with a caption, "Who doesn't love a Lollywood poster".

"Spotted today by a friend in Lahore," she also wrote.

"PS no disrespect intended. Like most of you, I just found it funny. (Plus I am a genuine fan of Pakistani film posters, street art and truck art)," wrote Jemima Khan in the following tweet.

The tweet received mixed reactions from netizens as some laughed with the Jemima; some considered it demeaning.

Some tweets go down in history as once-in-a-lifetime-moment.



Never has anyone seen before a former wife of a sitting prime minister jabbing his current (lawful?) wife online.



Btw @Jemima_Khan there was nothing lollywood about this poster - it's purely a Bani Galawood thingi! https://t.co/98yK1YDPVO pic.twitter.com/4oBmgngGPo — Mona S. 🇵🇰 🇱🇾 (@ISpeakHenceIAm) February 19, 2020 ×

This isn't funny. The poster is demeaning to First Lady. — BibliovertAfridi (@LadyBibliovert) February 17, 2020 ×

Jemima and Imran had gotten married in Paris in 1995. They were married for nine years and had two sons together before divorcing in 2004.