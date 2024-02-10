Pakistan: Imran Khan claims victory through AI-generated message on X

A video posted from former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's official handle on X (formerly Twitter) saw the leader claiming election victory through an artificial intelligence (AI) generated message. In the audio-visual message posted in the early hours of Saturday (February 10), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief appeared to congratulate Pakistani voters and denounce Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif's claim of election victory.

The video has Imran Khan's visuals showing him speaking in front of a camera but the voice does not always sync with his lip movements. In the message, Imran Khan's voice tells the voters that the huge turnout on election day has scared those in power and commends the courage of voters despite what he calls the prevalence of 'two years of tyranny'.

Almost immediately after it was posted, the video was seen by tens of thousands of social media users.

Here is the full audio-visual message. Chairman Imran Khan's victory speech (AI version) after an unprecedented fightback from the nation that resulted in PTI’s landslide victory in General Elections 2024. pic.twitter.com/Z6GiLwCVCR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 9, 2024 × On Friday, loyalists of Imran Khan's PTI party appeared to take lead just when about half of the votes were counted. PTI loyalists' tally surpassed that of PML(N) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Watch | Pakistan elections 2024: PTI-backed candidates allege tampering of poll results × However, just hours later, Nawaz Sharif claimed victory and addressed his supporters saying that his party would form government with the help of other major parties such as Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan).

Authorities in Pakistan have been undertaking a sweeping crackdown against PTI leaders and cadre. Imran Khan's party was barred from contesting elections and removed from the ballot. As a result, PTI candidates contested elections as independents.

In Pakistan, independent candidates need to declare party affiliation within 72 hours of their victory.

"...even if PTI is unable to form a government, the elections show there are limits to political engineering," said Bilal Gilani, executive director of polling group Gallup Pakistan.

"It shows that the military does not always get their way -- that is the silver lining," Gilani was quoted as saying by AFP.