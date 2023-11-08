Pakistan elections: Nawaz Sharif's PML(N) faces online embarrassment over deleted poll

Pakistani political party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) became the subject of virtual embarrassment after the results of a poll posted on X, (formerly Twitter) backfired. After months of deadlock over elections even after the appointment of a caretaker prime minister, Pakistan has scheduled general elections for February 11 next year.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), assassinated Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) are the top contenders for Islamabad's power corridors, controlled by the country's powerful military-intelligence nexus, dubbed as 'establishment'.

What was the poll on 'X' about?

The poll on 'X' posted by the PML-N digital team asked users on the platform about their preference for the 2024 general elections.

The results revealed that 81 per cent of participants voted for Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while only 16 per cent opted for Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

Additionally, 2 per cent voted for Pakistan People's Party, and 1 per cent supported other political parties.

Credit: X/@pmlndigitalpk

After the results of the poll with over 36,000 votes showed a vast majority of users on X preferring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over others, the X handle of PML(N) quickly deleted the poll. But the screenshots of the poll had already gone viral.

Pakistan elections 2024: What do they mean?

Pakistan's elected Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party remains in prison since early August following his conviction in a corruption case. Khan was ousted from power following a no-trust-vote in April 2022. A dozen cases and an assassination attempt later, in May 2023, violent PTI supporters attacked army headquarters in Rawalpindi while protesting Khan's arrest in a corruption case -- an unprecedented mini-intifada in a country where the 'establishment' reigns supreme.

Following Khan's ouster, an alliance led by PML(N) chose former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif as its leader.

In August, Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, a teacher-turned politician from Pakistan's restive province of Balochistan, was chosen Pakistan's prime minister with a much-discussed 'caretaker' prefix.