Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's PTI promises 'liberation from a troubled past'

Pakistan Elections 2024: Ahead of February 8 voting in the South Asia nation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Barrister Gohar Khan unveiled former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party's manifesto on Sunday (Jan 28).

During a news conference in Islamabad, Gohar Khan presented the PTI's manifesto titled, "Shandaar Pakistan, Shandaar Mustaqbil aur Kharaab Maazi sey chutkara" (Splendid Pakistan, Splendid Future, and Liberation from a Troubled Past).

Gohar Khan mentioned that some party leaders involved in drafting the manifesto could not attend the press conference while referring to the arrests of the PTI leaders.

Highlighting the challenges faced by PTI-backed candidates, Gohar Khan asserted that officials were obstructing their path to office.

PTI promises 'truth and reconciliation commission'

The party's manifesto focused on social and constitutional improvements, with a commitment to address injustices through the establishment of a 'truth and reconciliation commission', Pakistani media reported.

Addressing economic matters, Gohar Khan pledged to raise the tax bracket and implement changes to the tax system. In a bid to support farmers, he announced subsidies to help them recover from economic challenges.

Karachi: 20 PTI workers arrested

Meanwhile, the Karachi police on Sunday arrested around 20 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The incident unfolded when all the major political parties in Pakistan were organising rallies throughout the country, Dawn reported.

Also watch | Pakistan Elections: Nawaz Sharif unveils party manifesto × In a post on the social media platform 'X', PTI shared several videos showing party workers being dragged by police personnel during the political rally.

"Police are arresting peaceful people at (sic) Karachi during PTI's rally. These are visuals of free and fair elections," the party said in a post.

Besides, on the opposing front, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif presented his party's election manifesto a day before the polls. Speaking at an event in Lahore, Sharif underscored the significance of Pakistan's economy as a central component of the manifesto.