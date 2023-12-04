Pakistan: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck near Khuzdar in Balochistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Khuzdar, which is in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, on Monday (Dec 4), the United States Geological Survey reported.

As per the USGS report, the depth of the quake was 170 kilometres and the epicentre was 160 kilometres in the northwest.

Local media reports have mentioned that people came out of their houses, but no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Moderate shaking was felt near the epicentre, and minor shaking was felt across the parts of central and southern Balochistan, and also in the western Sindh province. 5.2 earthquake, 65 km SSW of Khuzdar, Pakistan. Dec 4 12:19:23 UTC (18m ago, depth 10km). https://t.co/JeiTpKifgj — Earthquakes (@NewEarthquake) December 4, 2023 × Earthquake in Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan on Saturday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The quake occurred on Saturday night at 23:52:22 IST at a depth of 24 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 03-12-2023, 23:52:22 IST, Lat: 32.06 & Long: 69.86, Depth: 24 Km, Location: Pakistan," read a post on the official NCS handle on X.