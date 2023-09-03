Pakistan: Caretaker PM terms May 9 violence an ‘attempted coup’

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has alleged that the May 9 violence was part of a wider effort to overthrow the government and target the serving army chief.

While speaking in an interview with Pakistan’s Geo News, he termed the violence "an attempted coup and civil war, the target of which was the serving army chief and his team in the military".

Kakar promises legal actions against May 9 protestors

He also condemned the riots that broke out following the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in a graft case in May.

"The vandalism and arson on May 9 were witnessed by the whole world and international newspapers reported the tragedy. This kind of manipulation is not acceptable in any form of government,” PM Kakar said.

He also assured that the strictest legal action would be taken against those who chose to violate the country’s laws and resort to violence to fulfil their political agenda. “If legal action is not taken against those who violated the country’s laws and resorted to violence, then we will be seen as a party to the matter,” he added.

Watch: Pakistan qualify for Super 4 after rain forces abandonment

Kakar is not the first Pakistani leader to blame Imran Khan for the May 9 violence. Former PM Shehbaz Sharif had also called Khan the ‘mastermind’ behind the unprecedented protests across Pakistan, saying that he aimed to topple the military leadership.

What happened on May 9?

Massive nationwide protests erupted in Pakistan after the arrest of Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), by paramilitary Rangers on May 9 in a corruption case. The protests soon turned violent, resulting in extensive damage to military installations, and government buildings, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, and the destruction of over 100 police and security agency vehicles.

In the aftermath of the violent protests, law enforcement agencies detained more than 10,000 PTI supporters across Pakistan, with 4,000 of them arrested in Punjab province alone.

Khan reported that over 16 PTI supporters lost their lives in the unrest, while police officially confirmed a death toll of 10.

Furthermore, Khan is currently entangled in a multitude of cases related to attacks on military installations, facing a staggering total of over 150 charges, spanning terrorism, murder, and blasphemy accusations.