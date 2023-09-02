Pakistan: Caretaker PM blames US for strengthening terrorists in the region

Pakistan has blamed the US for a dramatic rise in the ability of the terrorist groups active in the region, which have of late launched a series of fatal attacks on its armed forces.

The leader of the caretaker government of Pakistan, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, said Friday (September 1) that the military equipment left behind by the US during its hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan ended up strengthening the terrorist groups.

"This hasty withdraw has had an impact not just on Pakistan but also on China, Iran, and Central Asian nations. The equipment greatly increased the terrorist organizations' capacity to attack our forces. Previously, they had limited capability to do so, but today because of this equipment, they can even target a finger, if they so want,” Kakar was quoted as saying by TOLO News.

Terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp increase in terror activity in the country following Kabul's fall more than two years ago. The latest attack was reported this Thursday (August 31), where a “motorcycle-borne” suicide bomber struck a military convoy in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing at least nine soldiers and wounding several others.

Last week, six Pakistani soldiers were killed in a shootout with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) insurgents in nearby South Waziristan district.

In recent times, there has been a surge in attacks by the Pakistani Taliban and various other militant groups within the nation. This year alone, these acts of violence have resulted in the tragic loss of approximately 500 lives, including both civilians and members of the security forces.

Furthermore, the Pakistani army has also acknowledged the deaths of more than 140 soldiers this year so far.

Pakistan claims that fugitive leaders of the TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) have been increasingly orchestrating cross-border terrorism activities, utilising sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

On the flip side, Taliban vehemently deny these allegations, asserting that they have not permitted the exploitation of Afghan territory for hostile actions against other nations, including Pakistan. It's important to note that the TTP is a recognised splinter group and a close associate of the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan.

Biden admin on Taliban

Meanwhile, the New York Times quoted Biden administration officials as saying that Joe Biden has no plans to recognise and lift sanctions on the Islamic Emirate.

“Biden administration officials have ruled out the possibility that they would agree to Taliban demands for international recognition, sanctions relief and access to billions of dollars of assets frozen in the United States,” the report reads.