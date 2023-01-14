Pakistan: At least three police officials including DSP killed in Peshawar terror attack

At least three police personnel were killed in an overnight assault at a police station in Peshawar, Pakistan. Geo news reported that the assault was launched by terrorists in the region who initiated gunfires. The Senior superintendent of police operations Kashif Aftab said that the police station came under attack with grenades and sniper guns fitted with night vision thermal goggles.

Fatalities included DSP Badaber Sardar Hussein and his two guards, Irshad and Jehanzeb. They all received gunshot wounds to their heads and bodies.

The SSP Operation official said that the police station was attacked from two to three sides. He said that at least six to eight terrorists and 12 to 14 policemen were involved in the attack, he said.

He added that the terrorist lobbed five hand grenades into the compound. Four out of five were neutralised and one blew up.

The police official also said that the terrorist later flee after the attack.

Currently, the investigation has been halted but will recommence during the daytime in order to track down the attackers. For now, there is no report so far of any arrest or killing of terrorists.

Pakistan has been witnessing an increase in terror attacks across the country. In mid-December, a clash erupted between Pakistan and Afghanistan after a troop opened "indiscriminate firing" that resulted in the death of one, injuring 12.

