Pakistan: At least 16 dead, 11 injured after bus collides with truck, catches fire

At least 16 people died while 11 others were injured after a passenger bus collided with a pick-up truck carrying drums of diesel on the motorway near Pindi Bhattian, a city located in Punjab, Pakistan, according to Dawn.

The bus, carrying approximately 35 to 40 passengers was headed to Islamabad from Karachi when the accident took place around 4:30 am on Sunday (August 20). Hafizabad District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Fahad Ahmad said the bus immediately caught fire after the collision which added to the casualty toll. Both drivers were instantly killed in the accident.

Ahmad said people nearby the accident attempted to pull the passengers out of the bus by breaking windows.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) released a statement in the aftermath and said: "As a result of the timely rescue operations of the NHMP, 15 passengers were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital."

It added that Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Sultan Ali Khawaja reached the accident site and supervised the rescue operations while expressing condolences to the families of the victims.

"On the instructions of IGNHMP, the Emergencies Desk has been established," the bulletin added.

In a separate statement, Khawaja informed that an inquiry had been initiated to probe the incident.

“According to initial investigations, the accident occurred due to the bus driver’s negligence,” said Khawaja, adding, “Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the accident."

Bodies not recognisable

According to reports, the officials were having a difficult time identifying the dead bodies as most of them had been charred beyond recognition due to the extensive burns. The doctors said identifying the bodies would only be possible after conducting a DNA test.

Interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi , who was sworn-in earlier this week, expressed sorrow over the incident and pressed the concerned departments to determine the cause of the accident, in order to avoid similar events in the future.

