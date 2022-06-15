Pakistan Army to provide air ambulance to facilitate return of ailing Musharraf: Report

In the wake of the fragile condition of former ruler and army chief General Pervez Musharraf, the Pakistan Army has offered to provide air ambulance, according to reports.

Musharraf (78) suffers from a rare condition called Amyloidosis. He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but his family has confirmed that his condition is critical, and recovery is not possible.

According to Dunya TV, the military contacted Musharraf’s family and offered its help in his treatment and bringing him back home.

He may be brought back to the country in an air ambulance, the report said.

The reports come days after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif asked the coalition government to facilitate Musharraf if he wishes to return to Pakistan, adding that he does not have any “personal enmity or tussle” with the ex-dictator.

“I have no personal enmity or tussle with Pervez Musharraf. I do not want anyone else to suffer the traumas that I have to endure for my loved ones,” the three-time prime minister stated on Twitter.

Musharraf has been hospitalised for the last three weeks due to Amyloidosis.

“[He is] Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," his family said in a statement on Friday.

Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in organs and interferes with normal function. He was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease in 2018 in the UAE.

Gen. Musharraf had left for Dubai in March 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.

He was declared a fugitive in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and the Red Mosque cleric killing case.

He was charged with high treason and given a death sentence in 2019 for suspending the Constitution. His death sentence was later suspended.

(With inputs from agencies)

