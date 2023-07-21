Our ranks don't have foreign terrorists, claims TTP

Terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has released a statement and refuted media reports that its ranks had foreign fighters and that American weapons were being used by them for the outfit's operation inside Pakistan. The terror outfit is banned in Pakistan.

In a statement from TTP, published on Twitter by The Khorasan Diary, the terror outfit appears to reject both claims.

On using American weapons, TTP reportedly maintains that it “had used these weapons even before the US defeat in Afghanistan. These are easily available in Pakistani markets.”

On the allegation that the TTP ranks have Afghan and other fighters from more countries, the TTP says that it has enough Pakistani fighters

“We do not need anyone else”.

The Khorasan diary calls itself a "Non-partisan, journalists-run platform" on Twitter.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is considered to be allies of Afghan Taliban regime in Pakistan. The group has mounted many attacks on security forces inside Pakistan. They have also claimed responsibility for a number of suicide attacks.

The claim that TTP is using American weapons and other equipment has been made several times in Pakistani media.

On Thursday (July 20), The Nation reported that TTP used American weapons and uniforms at they attacked the Zhob Garrison in Pakistan's Balochistan.

“These weapons and military uniform were left over by US soldiers in Af­ghanistan and used by TTP”, The Nation said quoting sources.

The refutation from the TTP has come just when a Pakistani envoy visited Afghanistan for bilateral talks with Taliban leaders. Asif Durrani, Pakistan's special representative on Afghanistan visited the country on Wednesday with an aim to hold meeting on mutual trade and economic and security cooperation. Media repots, including one in Voice of America, said that Durrani was expected to mention Pakistani concern that terrorists from Afghanistan are increasingly carryng out cross border raids into Pakistan.

