Non-bailable warrant issued by Pakistan court against Nawaz Sharif

The Islamabad High court, on Tuesday, issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The warrant was issued because Nawaz Sharif failed to appear during hearing of his appeal against conviction in a corruption case.

Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment.

The three-time premier, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield properties case on July 6, 2018. Sharif was also sentenced to seven years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in December 2018. But Sharif was bailed out in both cases and also allowed to go to London for medical treatment.

Sharif's lawyer, Khawaja Haris Ahmed, last week filed a review petition in the Islamabad High Court stating that his health condition would not allow him to return home from London and surrender in a corruption case. He also submitted the former premier's latest medical files attested by London-based consultant cardiothoracic surgeon Dr David Lawrence.

In May, a picture of Sharif having tea at a London cafe along with his family went viral on social media, sparking a debate on the seriousness of his health condition.

The government came under further criticism when last month Sharif's photos surfaced online, showing him strolling in a street, prompting calls from within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to bring him back.

(With inputs from agencies)