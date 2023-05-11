'No personal vendetta', says Reham Khan over arrest of ex-husband Imran Khan

Without taking the name of Pakistan's former prime minister, his former wife Reham Khan said that she does not have any personal vendetta against anyone and her concern is only limited to the safety of Pakistanis.

The comment was made by Reham Khan hours after former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was dramatically arrested in a corruption case.

"Individuals have been used by external forces to cripple the economy & create anarchy throughout our chequered history. We need to change our course," wrote Reham Khan.

"It is not a moment to rejoice but a moment to reflect. Those who celebrated in 2018 are mourning today," Reham wrote hours after Pakistan was rocked by violent protests carried out by supporters of Imran Khan against his arrest. I have no personal vendetta against anyone. My only concern has been & continues to be the safety of Pakistanis & our sovereignty. Individuals have been used by external forces to cripple the economy & create anarchy throughout our chequered history. We need to change our course. https://t.co/y8LK67swJg — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) May 9, 2023 × The Supreme Court on Thursday declared Imran Khan's arrest as illegal and ordered the release of the former prime minister of Pakistan.

The court further directed Khan to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The directives were issued by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial after the court resumed hearing Khan's plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan will now spend the night in Islamabad Police's guest house where he will be allowed to meet 10 people.

Before Khan was produced in front of the court, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) stated that it "will do its best to keep Imran Khan under custody for at least four to five days".

“We will seek the maximum physical remand of 14 days from the court," the news agency PTI quoted a NAB source as saying.

The police had detained Imran Khan from NAB's Rawalpindi regional headquarter. Even though his party workers alleged that Khan was wounded in the process of the arrest, NAB stated that Khan won't be treated harshly and will only go through questioning over his alleged involvement in the case.

WATCH | BREAKING | Imran Khan arrest: Pakistan High Court says 'produce Imran in one hour's time' | WION The case is related to the Al-Qadir Trust which is co-owned by the former prime minister of Pakistan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Reham Khan has remained a much-discussed name in the politics of Pakistan after she spilt various secrets about Imran Khan as the two ended their 10-month marriage in 2005.

Reham Khan has remained a much-discussed name in the politics of Pakistan after she spilt various secrets about Imran Khan as the two ended their 10-month marriage in 2005.

In 2022, the Pakistani-British television journalist announced her marriage to model and actor Mirza Bilal Baig.