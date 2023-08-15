'No invader will be allowed': Taliban celebrate two-year 'conquest' of Kabul

On the occasion of the second anniversary of their resurgence to power, the Taliban leaders in Afghanistan marked the celebrations by saying that after the "conquest of Kabul" on August 15, 2021, now no one stands a chance to potentially invade again.

"The conquest of Kabul proved once again that no one can control the proud nation of Afghanistan and guarantee their stay in this country," a statement by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said, adding that "no invader will be allowed to threaten the independence and freedom of Afghanistan."

Taliban anniversary celebrations come against the backdrop of a complex political landscape in Afghanistan. The group's return to power sparked both international concerns and domestic uncertainties about the implications for human rights, security, and stability.

The world is watching closely to see how the country's future will evolve and how international relations will be shaped.

Taliban spokesperson statement

"On the second anniversary of the conquest of Kabul, we would like to congratulate the mujahid (holy warrior) nation of Afghanistan and ask them to thank Almighty Allah for this great victory," the spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement.

The capital witnessed heightened security measures on Tuesday, which had been designated a holiday, with increased military inspections. Throughout the day, there were anticipated Taliban processions, and various governmental departments, including the ministry of education, held gatherings to commemorate the event.

Mujahid said, "Now that overall security is ensured in the country, the entire territory of the country is managed under a single leadership, an Islamic system is in place and everything is explained from the angle of sharia."

United Nations has reported numerous attacks on civilians, some of which have been claimed by the Taliban's rivals, the Islamic State. Circumstances have drastically deteriorated for women since the Taliban's resurgence.

"It's been two years since the Taliban took over in Afghanistan. Two years that upturned the lives of Afghan women and girls, their rights and futures," Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the U.N., said in a statement.

Hope amid darkness

Despite the Taliban's constant reaffirmation that it will not leave the corridors of power, there are many who still believe that the Taliban will not be able to reign for too long.

Mirwais Balkhi, former Afghan education minister who lives in exile in United States, told WION that he is optimistic about Afghanistan's resilience. "I still believe that the Taliban could not long-last," he asserted, placing faith in the bravery of Afghan women who are resisting.

He urged the global community to "act jointly before it is too difficult to compensate".