New Delhi, Kabul increase engagement as Afghan envoy says share values with India

Even as the Afghan Peace process is underway, India and Afghanistan have been engaging with each other. Afghan Foreign minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar spoke to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed a number of issues.

Atmar in a tweet later said, "It was a pleasure to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest. We are profoundly grateful for your continued economic cooperation and unwavering political support for peace and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan."

Thank you so much Excellency. It was a pleasure to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest. We are profoundly grateful for your continued economic cooperation and unwavering political support for peace and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. https://t.co/Ok2SY9R7MS — Mohammed Haneef Atmar محمد حنیف اتمر (@MHaneefAtmar) August 19, 2020 ×

Also read | Actions of nations during Covid-19 determines how world perceives them: MEA

Meanwhile, the Afghan envoy to India Tahir Qadiry during his Independence Day speech at the Afghan mission in Delhi said his country shares values with India.

Lauding ties he said, "Our time-tested ties have endured through thick and thin of regional challenges and we have always come stronger and closer than before. Afghanistan shares values with India and today's Afghanistan understands values and embraces this fact."

He appreciated India's contribution in "rebuilding and reconstruction" of Afghanistan and extended "heartfelt gratitude to our great Indian allies for the steadfast support and contribution."

India is the largest development partner of Afghanistan in the region and has built several infrastructure projects in the country including the India Afghanistan friendship dam in Herat province.

On the situation in Afghanistan, Tahir said, " We will always uphold the gains made so far. We are still facing challenges posed by International terrorism. We strive hard to augment peace efforts to fulfil aspirations of our people and I can confidently say enduring peace will finally prevail."

Hopes are high that Afghan-Taliban talks will soon begin as Ghani govt has ordered the release of prisoners in accordance with US Taliban deal of February.

The Afghan envoy said his country is "proud of our heroes at the Afghan defence and security forces who are fending and fighting at the forefront to ensure freedom."

