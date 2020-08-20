Actions of nations during Covid-19 determines how world perceives them: MEA

Without mentioning China, External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday pointed that "actions of nations" amidst COVID "determines how the world really perceives them".

Speaking at Sixth Roundtable of the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks (AINTT) he said, "Whatever we may profess, the actions of nations during times of crisis determines how the world really perceives them".

China has been aggressive with its neighbours including India which it had violent clashes at the line of actual control in the month of June.

Highlighting the issues with current global supply chains, Jaishankar through these "actions" countries "did bring up many of the risks inherent in the current global economy" & therefore "concerns about supply chains are sought to be mitigated at the very least through greater emphasis on their diversification and resilience".

India, along with its partners like Australia, Japan & US has been calling for diversification of supply chains which are currently china dominated.

Calling COVID an "unprecedented" crisis, he said, "None of us has seen a crisis of this proportion before, or indeed uncertainty of this level."

Explaining the economic impact he added, "Contraction of the world economy" due to the pandemic "will surely be the largest since the Great Depression."

He listed cumulative loss in the range of USD 5.8-8.8 trillion or approximately 6.5-9.7% of the global GDP due to the COVID pandemic.