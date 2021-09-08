Nepal’s opposition party disrupts parliament session, chants slogans against speaker

Nepal’s parliament session which commenced on Wednesday was called off by the Speaker of the House following the protest staged by opposition CPN-UML lawmakers and slogans chanted against the issuance of an ordinance to split a political party.

Parliament has been adjourned till Friday.

The opposition, led by former prime minister KP Sharma Oli, alleged that House Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has played a major role to split the UML by not sacking the 14 leaders, including Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Earlier, Madhav Nepal quit the then-ruling CPN-UML to form a new party under the name of CPN-Unified Socialist.

WATCH |

Oli’s party had written a letter to the Speaker last month to take an action against these lawmakers before the Parliament session starts for not abiding by party's rules.

Speaker Sapkota adjourned the meeting for 15 minutes in between due to continuous obstruction.

Amidst all the chanting and protest, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand was able to table Second Amendment Bill and the only ordinance among fifteen ordinances which were supposed to be tabled.

The amendment bill, which was proposed by Deuba government, is related to provisions regarding splitting political parties. The passing of the ordinance paved the way for the CPN-UML and the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to split.

House of Representatives was prorogued on August 16.