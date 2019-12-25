Nepal: Oli-led government loses two-third majority, Socialist Party withdraws support

A day after the chairman of the Socialist Party, Upendra Yadav, resigned from the post of deputy prime minister, the Madhesi party on Wednesday withdrew its support from -led government dragging it down to a simple majority government from a two-third majority in the Parliament.

The angst Socialist Party-Nepal decided to withdraw its support accusing Prime Minister Oli of failing to keep the pre-alliance agreement of the constitution amendment.

The ruling, Nepal Communist Party is now left with 174 seats, nine short of two-third majority. With the support of the Socialist Party, which has 17 MPs, the incumbent government had a clear-cut two-third majority with 191 MPs.

Out of a total of 275 members, a party requires a total of 183 to have the two-third majority in the Parliament.

"We were on board with the government over the issue of a constitutional amendment; that is not going to be fulfilled, you all very well know that our two ministers who were on board have already resigned. Today our party's central working committee has decided to withdraw support extended to the incumbent government under the leadership of Nepal Communist Party, KP Sharma Oli-led government. Now our party, the Socialist Party- Nepal will act as opposition and would act accordingly," Upendra Yadav, Chairperson of Socialist Party- Nepal who resigned from the post of Deputy Prime Minister as well as law minister told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Yadav along with another sitting minister from his party had tendered resignation to Oli over dissatisfaction for not taking the amendment proposal forward as per the agreement.

In the press meeting, Yadav claimed that the party wouldn't give up the issue of the constitutional amendment but would fight for it from the Parliament as well as the road in the coming days.

"Measures to build pressure for Constitution amendment would be parliamentary measures and going to the people or fight along with them to revise the constitution, the attempt would be peaceful, far from violence in the parliament and road, discussions in between and other means to complete it. Make the constitution acceptable for all, this movement would continue further," Yadav further clarified.

As the Socialist Party walks out of government and withdraws it's support from the KP Sharma Oli-led cabinet, a question has arisen whether the prime minister would face a vote of confidence.

As per the Clause 100 (2) which has provision regarding vote of confidence and Motion of No-Confidence states, "If the political party which the Prime Minister represents is divided or a political party in coalition government withdraws its support, the Prime Minister shall table a motion in the House of Representatives for a vote of confidence within thirty days."

Though, the Rashtriya Janata Party- Nepal (RJP-N) who also had withdrawn support for Oli government and no vote of confidence took place because there was no representation on board from its side.

