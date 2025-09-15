/Nepal interim govt expands: Who are Kulman Ghising, Om Prakash Aryal & Rameshwor Khanal?

Nepal's new interim government, led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, expanded on Monday (Sep 15) with the addition of three ministers - Rameshwor Khanal, Om Prakash Aryal, and Kulman Ghising.
Nepal's interim cabinet on Monday (Sep 15) expanded with the induction of three ministers. The three ministers, Rameshwor Khanal, Om Prakash Aryal and Kulman Ghising took oath at Sital Niwas, the presidential palace in Kathmandu. The expansion comes two days after President Ram Chandra Poudel appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the new Nepal Prime Minister, the head of the interim government. Karki assumed office on Sunday and has until March 5 to conduct fresh elections and hand over power to an elected parliament.
Kulman Ghising, the former head of the Nepal Electricity Authority, will lead the Ministry of Energy, Urban Development and Physical Infrastructure.
Lawyer Om Prakash Aryal has been appointed to the Ministry of Law and Home Affairs.
Meanwhile, former finance secretary Rameshwor Khanal will take charge of the Finance Ministry.
Visuals from the ceremony show the three ministers taking the oath as the interim government undertakes its efforts to stabilise governance in the aftermath of the recent Gen Z led anti-corruption protests.
Officials said more names are under consideration for the remaining portfolios.
The Prime Minister is going through the names of various personnel to take them on board. She also had held rounds of consultations and interviews with them about their roadmap ahead," an official told news agency ANI.
Kathmandu, meanwhile, is still reeling from violent anti-corruption protests that led to the formation of the interim government. Residents said businesses remain slow and the city is yet to return to normalcy. "The condition is still not back to normal pace. The people's movement has reduced. People are still mourning; they are deep in sorrow. Sales have been adversely affected," said Sabita Surkheti, a Kathmandu resident, told ANI, as she described the atmosphere in the city's streets.