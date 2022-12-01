Nepal Elections 2022: Nepali Congress and CPN-UML in race to form government

The results of Nepal's elections are yet to be declared but it seems that the ruling coalition in Kathmandu, led by the Nepali Congress is likely to remain in power. However, the primary opposition CPN-UML might also have a sizable presence in the federal parliament.

While the leading NC is expected to reach 138 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives, the UML is expected to club together with smaller parties and lure the Madhav Kumar Nepal-led CPN to secure seats.

As of now, the Election Commission has declared winners in 161 first-past-the-post parliamentary seats. Both NC and UML have won 54 FPTP seats. Under proportional representation the UML is expected to secure 34 seats and NC is predicted to gain 32 seats.

NC's leader Bimalendra Nidhi said that the party will be choosing its first parliamentary party leader. He also said that he would easily have the majority since his party is the largest party in the parliament. he also said that CPN0MC and CPN (US) have said that they will continue their alliance.

On the other hand, Subas Chandra nembang, leader of the CPN-UML said that his party will also try to form a government and begin discussions with other parties. The UML leader said that despite NC having more seats in FPTP, UML is ahead in PR vote percentage.

Earlier, six sitting ministers of She Bahadur Deuba-led five-party coalition lost elections to the house of representatives.

Six sitting ministers including the Home Minister Khan, Minister for Water Supply Umakanta Chaudhary, and Minister of State for Prime Minister's office Umesh Shreshtha of the Nepali Congress lost to election to the HoR.

