Nawaz Sharif's sons return to Pakistan after suspension of arrest warrants against them till March 14

The sons of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, are likely to return to the country on March 12 after an Islamabad accountability court suspended the perpetual arrest warrants in the three corruption references connected to the Panama Papers till March 14.

The application for suspension of the arrest warrant was filed by Hussain and Hassan, through their counsel Qazi Misbahul Hassan. The arrest warrants were earlier issued against them in the Avenfield Apartments, Al-Azizia, and Flagship Investment cases.

The decision was announced by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana in the Avenfield reference on Thursday (Mar 7).

It was stated in the court order that “both the accused are allowed to surrender before the court, failing which the law shall take its own course", as reported by Dawn.com.

The order issued by the court emphasised that Nawaz Sharif's sons wished to surrender before the court “in good faith” so as to face court proceedings.

The order said that the court agreed with the submission of the NAB prosecutor that “the purpose of the perpetual warrant of arrest is to procure the attendance of the accused and if the accused intends to surrender himself before the court, he may be given an opportunity to face the trial.”

Accountability court reserves its verdict

Representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar, Usman Masood and Sohail Arif appeared in court on Thursday (Mar 7).

In the court hearing, Barrister Misbah argued that interim bail was given to both Hassan and Hussain, however, still the authorities issued perpetual arrest warrants against them.

He informed the judge that out of five accused in the Avenfield reference, three were sentenced by an accountability court and the Islamabad High Court later acquitted them.

The lawyer claimed that Hassan and Hussain both wished to come back to Pakistan on March 12 and appear before court and hence, the court should suspend their arrest warrants.

Barrister Misbah said that the arrest warrants were issued with the aim of bringing back the accused persons to the court.

In his argument, NAB prosecutor Arif said that a court appearance is needed to revoke the perpetual arrest warrants. However, he said that the court should give Hassan and Hussain an opportunity to appear in the court.