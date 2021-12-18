Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court wearing prison uniform

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court on Friday (December 17) wearing prison clothes. The 76-year-old Nobel laureate was wearing the white top and brown wraparound longyi, which is the uniform for prisoners in the South Asian country as mentioned by Reuters report.

Important to note that this is for the first time Suu Kyi was seen in prison clothes. She was sentenced to two years' detention for incitement against the military and breaching coronavirus rules.

Myanmar has been in chaos and since February when Suu Kyi's civilian government was ousted by the military junta. Pro-democracy protests erupted across the country.

Junta opposed the protests with a brutal crackdown that has left more than 1,300 people dead, hundreds are injured, thousands arrested if reports by according to a local monitor are to be believed. There's no certainty over how the prisoners are being treated.

In court today, @MyanmarSC Aung San Suu Kyi's was seen wearing a white shirt and a brown longyi, and Dr.Myo Aung was wearing a white shirt and a blue longyi. These uniforms were sent by prison authorities.#Dec17Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/QPVWqe4k2h — Myat Phyo (@Danial_Phyo) December 17, 2021 ×

'Alarming escalation in Myanmar'

Recently, the United Nations warned of an "alarming escalation" of human rights abuses in Myanmar as the military tried to crush dissent.

AFP mentioned that they were responding to the reported killing of 11 villagers, including children.

The United States said it was "outraged by credible and sickening reports" the military tied up and burned the victims alive.

Not just that, the United States also imposed sanctions and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has drawn up a peace roadmap.

As mentioned by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US is considering new measures to pressure the Myanmar junta to return to a "democratic trajectory".

(With inputs from agencies)