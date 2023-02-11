Maryam Nawaz warns husband against his 'anti-party' statement

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday (February 10) slammed her husband Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar for his "anti-party" statement, said local media. Safdar had earlier lashed out at party policies in an interview with a private TV channel, according to a report in the Express Tribune.

"The party's narrative of respecting the public mandate (vote ko izzat do) was very strong earlier, but we dishonoured it the day we voted for the extension of (former) army chief General (Qamar Javed) Bajwa," he said.

When asked why Nawaz Sharif did not oppose the extension, Safdar said that the PML-N's supreme leader was misled.

"Some people went to Nawaz Sharif and apprised him about the benefits [of giving extension]... Nawaz Sharif should reveal the names who made him take this wrong decision," he added.

Safdar also said that he does not see Maryam becoming the Prime Minister of the country anytime soon.

"I do not see that happening in the near future because the elections will be held in 2025 after which Shehbaz Sharif will get the next five years and the country will come out of difficulties," he added, The Express Tribune reported.

In response to a question about PTI's defecting parliamentarians including Raja Riaz joining hands with PML-N, Captain Safdar said that no matter what the situation is, loyalties should not be changed.

He also expressed regret over personal statements against the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan given by the party's leadership, Express Tribune reported.

Taking notice of the remarks, Maryam lashed out at her husband, stopping him from giving statements against the party policy, The Express Tribune reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.