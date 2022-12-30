Maldives envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb bats for more connectivity & tourists from India

Maldives' new high commissioner to India Ibrahim Shaheeb has pitched for stronger connectivity between the two countries and more tourists from India in his first interview since presenting credentials in November of this year. Speaking to WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, High commissioner Shaheeb said, "Connectivity has always been a priority, and the relationship has continued because of connectivity".

Several direct flights link Indian cities to the national capital of Maldives Malé and focus is to connect southern India to the country with ferries.

On tourists from India, the high commissioner pointed,"to see the love, to be in Maldives for Indians, that is something very heart warming for me and it makes my work very easy, to convince people that Maldives is a destination where they can go"

He highlighted that "it is not only the high-end market we are catering to now, we have started to cater to the lower end market as well".

Indians were the number one travellers to the country in 2022 for the 3rd year in the row. This year they accounted for 15% of the market. An Indian tourist was the 1.6 millionth tourist to the country this year and was welcomed with much fanfare. The country has kept a target of 1.6 million tourists for 2022. The High commissioner also spoke on issues like usage of national currencies for trade, action against elements calling for attack on Indian mission and India's infrastructure support for the country.

WION: How do you see India Maldives ties?

High Commissioner Shaheeb: When we talk about the close relationship we have between the two countries, I would like to point out that relationship is not only about just high level, it is deeply rooted with people as well. We have had interactions way before our independence as well.

Interaction between the people is very symbolic for us and that relationship still continues. When you talk about close relationships at a high level, I would like to point out the visit of PM Modi in 2018 for the inauguration of the President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, that was a very welcome and a good gesture to start building a relationship.

I would also like to point out, PM Modi visited Maldives in 2019 after his re-election in his 2nd term. This was his first foreign visit. Our president visited India very recently, in August this year. That visit has shown the close relationship at the highest level and the relationship continues down the line as well.

We can see that relationships are time tested. During the pandemic both countries have worked very closely to fulfil the needs of the people and the society. I would like to point out and thank the govt of India. Indian govt assisted Maldivians who were stranded in Wuhan when the pandemic started, Indian govt has assisted in the transportation of essential drugs to Maldives, the govt has continued to provide financial assistance, air travel bubble has been made between the 2 countries, gifting of vaccines. These are some of the things I can name, the list goes on but these things have helped build a relationship and give us a new momentum on the relationship which I intend to continue during my time as well.

WION: What will be your focus under your tenure?

High Commissioner Shaheeb: My focus will be building upon the relationship that both leaders have started. One of the areas would be to boost trade between the two countries.

During the recent visit of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, business interaction took place between the two countries. I intend to expand that relationship and continue the B2B interaction because initial steps have been taken and we are moving forward. I intend to introduce Maldivian cuisines into the Indian market. I believe this could be another avenue where we could promote trade between the 2 countries. Tourism which is another area I will focus on.

As you know, during the pandemic, Maldives was able to gain the trust of the international travellers because of the travel bubble we had with India. Indian tourists came in. They constitute major number of tourist markets in Maldives but it also gave confidence to the international travellers to travel to Maldives. We are very grateful for that. I intend to expand that, increasing travel from India to Maldives. As you know, it is not only about Indians travelling to Maldives, Maldivians travel a lot to India as well for essential or advanced medical treatment, for tourism, for education, so these are the areas we will be looking at during my term here.

WION: How do you see India's infrastructure projects in Maldives?

High Commissioner Shaheeb: India is supporting one of the largest infrastructure projects, the greater Malé connectivity project. It links Malé to Thilafushi and within that 4 islands are connected, Malé city, Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi.

This project is geared to be one of the biggest projects which will bring a lot of economic benefits to Maldives. We are grateful to the Indian govt for giving us both a line of credit and grant assistance for this project. Apart from that there is another project that is going on which we call a high impact development project. 25 projects that are ongoing, some of the projects have completed and others are in the final stages of completion. These projects have directly impacted the community and the development of the community. People have received these projects well. We hope to continue these projects because it has a direct impact on the community. People are looking forward to these projects.

WION: Connectivity is another key area, Maldivians come regularly to India as you pointed and vice versa. What are the projects in the pipeline when it comes to connectivity, especially southern India?

High Commissioner Shaheeb: Connectivity has always been a priority, and the relationship has continued because of connectivity. As you know direct flights fly between Malé to Delhi and Malé to Bangalore, Kochi, Trivandrum, Mumbai and other cities.

This air connectivity has helped "people to people" travel as well as businesses at the same time, southern India --Kerala and Tamil Nadu, a sea ferry project was started. We are trying our best to restore and continue the project.

Hopefully we will be able to increase that connectivity as well but having said that I would like to point out, India is one of the biggest trading partners of Maldives which mainly comes through sea as well. We will continue to expand connectivity during my time as well.

WION: India has been focusing on usage of national currencies, what is status like between India and Maldives when it comes to usage of national currencies?

High Commissioner Shaheeb: As you know, during PM Modi's 2018 visit, an MoU was signed between India and the Maldives for recognition of RuPay, the implementation stages are in the process, I believe it in the final stages.

Once both financial institutions make final amendments to regulations, we will be able to implement it. Once it is implemented, I am sure that travel will increase, trade will increase and it will be beneficial to both sides as well. Apart from that, we will continue to find ways in which we can increase trade, travel between two countries through exchange of these financial mechanisms.

WION: Use of RuPay card has been agreed on but on usage of national currencies, have both sides held talks?

High Commissioner Shaheeb: Well, discussions have been going on and we continue to explore ways in which we can cooperate. I am sure I will continue the discussion in the years ahead.

WION: In Maldives, we saw elements calling for an attack on the Indian High Commission. This raises concern. We saw action by the Maldives police and also statements by Maldives foreign ministry and political parties, your reaction?

High Commissioner Shaheeb: From Maldivian point of view, safety and security of diplomats and diplomatic missions is a high priority. We will not tolerate any sort of incitement into these things, and as you rightly said, we have taken necessary actions and the perpetrators will be brought to justice. Police have arrested the person who has incited violence, we will continue to monitor and provide safety for all diplomats.



WION: Indians like to go to Maldives, Indian celebrities have been regularly posting pictures on instagram, how do you view this love or popularity for Maldives in India?

High Commissioner Shaheeb: This is a good sign of our relationship that we have had over the years. It is only very recently we see so many Indian tourists travelling to Maldives.

I am very delighted to be here at a time when India is the number one tourist market for Maldives.

To see the love, to be in Maldives for Indians, that is something very heart warming for me and it makes my work very easy, to convince people that Maldives is a destination where they can go and it is very close by as well.

If you think of Delhi, it is just a 4 hour flight away. There are direct flights to Male as well, so connectivity is very convenient now and at the same time, for me to convince people that Maldives is affordable is something I want to promote. A lot of the time when I meet people they say, nice place but it is expensive.

I would like to point out, Maldives has places where everyone can afford to go, it is not only the high-end market we are catering to now, we have started to cater to the lower end market as well. Very recently, the government has introduced home stays as well, these are avenues where everyone can visit Maldives and see the beauty of it. I very proudly say, pictures can be deceiving and it is only when you travel to Maldives and see by yourself, you see the beauty of it.

