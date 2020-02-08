Lahore HC's two-judge bench to hear Maryam Nawaz's plea to be allowed to travel abroad

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday constituted a new two-judge bench to hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz's petition seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), Pakistani media reported.

The two-judge bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear Maryam's petition on February 10, Geo News reported.

The petition filed by Maryam on December 21 last year seeks the removal of her name from the no-fly list as well as one-time permission to travel abroad.

Maryam, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is currently undergoing treatment in London, had first approached the court with this request on December 7. The petition was disposed of two days later.

Maryam and her father were placed on the ECL on August 20, 2018. Maryam is currently free on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which she is a suspect, but her name remains on the no-fly list.

Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, travelled to London in November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to fly abroad on medical grounds.