Kabul women's protest demanding equal rights turn violent, Taliban resort to tear gas

An ongoing protest led by a group of women activists against the Taliban demanding political and working rights turned violent on Saturday after the militia group reportedly lobbed tear gas on them when they were on their way to the Presidential Palace in Kabul.

Footage showing a brief confrontation between a Taliban guard and some of the women, went viral on social media where he could be purportedly saying to the protesting women to "Go away!" before chanting resumed.

A women was also injured during the agitation. In a video shared by a news reporter based in Afghanistan, the woman, identified as Rabia Sadat, was seen with a bleeding forehead.

According to the eyewitnesses, the Taliban opened gunshots to disperse the women and asked the journalists to leave the scene, reported The Khaama Press News Agency .

Saturday's protest was the fourth all-women protest held in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. Earlier protests were held in western Herat province and in the Afghan capital respectively. There have been widespread concerns among women about Taliban suppressing their political, working and education rights.

Last month, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said women should not go to work for their own safety.

Mujahid said the guidance to stay at home would be temporary, and would allow the group to find ways to ensure that women are not "treated in a disrespectful way" or "God forbid, hurt." He admitted the measure was necessary because the Taliban's soldiers "keep changing and are not trained."

In early July, Taliban militants walked into the offices of Azizi Bank in the southern city of Kandahar and ordered nine women working there to leave, Reuters reported. The female bank tellers were told that male relatives would take their place.

