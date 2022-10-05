Kabul: Blast hits mosque near Afghan interior ministry

Afghanistan's interior ministry confirmed on Wednesday (October 5) that a blast happened at a mosque near the ministry in the nation's capital Kabul.

Abdul Nafi Takor, who is the ministry's spokesperson, said that the explosion took place "in a mosque which is at a distance from the ministry of interior".

He also mentioned that visitors and some of the employees used to offer prayers at the mosque. The ministry's spokesperson said that an investigation was ongoing.

He didn't reveal the casualty figures or the exact distance from ministry grounds, but local reports mentioned that at least three people were killed and over 20 were injured.

Of late, such deadly attacks have ramped up in Afghanistan. On last Friday, a suicide bombing killed at least 53 people in a Kabul classroom, including 46 girls and women, according to a UN death toll.

As per the witnesses, the attacker blew himself up in the women's section of a gender-segregated classroom of a study hall in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for that attack, which Taliban authorities said claimed only 25 lives.

