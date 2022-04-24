Is Pak getting closer to Russia? PM Shehbaz, President Putin share letters quietly, says report  

Pakistan’s closeness to Russia seems to be increasing as new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin have recently exchanged letters quietly, as per a media report.

The letters were shared to strengthen bilateral relations after former PM Imran Khan alleged that his maiden visit to Moscow had led to his departure from the top post. He had accused the US of making conditions for his ouster.

The exchange was carried out after the election of Shehbaz as the PM. The news of the exchange of letters was kept under wraps by both sides to avoid any kind of public attention, The Express Tribune newspaper said in the report.

The development was confirmed to the newspaper by a senior Pakistan foreign office official on condition of anonymity.

Desire was also expressed by Putin to deepen cooperation between the two nations, the official said.

"Our countries share friendly and constructive relations. I hope that as Prime Minister you will seek to further promote closer multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Pakistan, as well as partnership in the Afghan settlement and countering international terrorism," the report had cited Putin as saying on April 12.

In the reply, Shehbaz thanked Putin for his felicitation message and expressed similar feelings on bilateral ties between the two nations, the paper reported.

