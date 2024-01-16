Iran claims to have attacked Baluchi militant group bases in Pakistan

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday (Jan 16) that Tehran has attacked sites in Pakistan it described as bases for militant group Jaish al-Adl.

This came a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

The report claimed that two important bases were housing the Jaish ul-Adl terror group. They were targeted and destroyed by missiles and drones earlier in the day.

"These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones," Iranian state media reported, without revealing further details.

Some other local media in Iran suggest that the targeted camps were located in a place named Kuhe Sabz in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, where one of the largest bases of the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group is reportedly located.

The militant group has previously carried out attacks on Iranian security troops along the border with Pakistan.