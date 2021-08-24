India’s leader Chauthaiwale meets Nepal PM Deuba, KP Sharma Oli

With an aim to expand ties with Nepali political parties, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Foreign Affairs Department chief Vijay Chauthaiwale called on senior Nepali leaders including Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Kathmandu to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

Chauthaiwale’s visit is the first visit of a high-ranking leader from India after Prime Minister Deuba took charge of the office.

The leader posted a picture of his meeting with Prime Minister Deuba on Twitter and congratulated him on being elected as Prime Minister.

Today I was honoured to call on Prime Minister of Nepal H E @SherBDeuba ji in Kathmandu. I congratulated him for his election as PM and also greeted him on the auspicious occasion of Janeu Purinama and Rakshabandhan. We both agreed to strengthen party to party dialog. pic.twitter.com/525iGXnax1 — Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) August 22, 2021

“Today, I was honoured to call on the Prime Minister of Nepal H E @SherBDeuba ji in Kathmandu. I congratulated him for his election as PM and also greeted him on the auspicious occasion of Janeu Purinama and Rakshabandhan. We both agreed to strengthen party to party dialogue," Chauthaiwale said in the tweet.

Following the meeting, PM Deuba tweeted, “Had a cordial meeting for a bright beginning with @vijai63 Ji today. I look forward to future exchanges between @nepalicongress and @bjp4india to further cement the ties between the two parties.”

Chauthaiwale also met former Prime Minister and CPN-UML chairperson KP Sharma Oli and said, “We had positive discussion to further progress India-Nepal ties.”

The year 2020 saw a sharp ups and downs in Nepal-India relationships and Chauthaiwale visit comes at a time when the Darchula incident wherein a Nepalese man was washed away in Mahakali river along the Indian border remains unsolved.

The Common Minimum Programme brought by Deuba-led government states that the border issue with neighbouring countries including Limpiyadhura-Kalapani-Lipulekh will be resolved through diplomatic means.

In an attempt to continue dialogue with Nepal, Chauthaiwale met all senior political leaders from different fronts and said on Twitter, “Each one appreciated PM @narendramodi Ji's commitment to strong relations between India and Nepal.”

“Each one is equally committed to the same goal and expressed desire to have continuous dialogue at party to party level,” he said in another tweet.

Later in the day, the BJP leader also called on Madhesh leader Mahantha Thakur and CPN-Maoist Chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka ‘Prachanda’.

Last week, the ninth meeting of Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was held in Kathmandu and reviewed bilateral economic and developmental projects.