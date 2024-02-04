Indian Coast Guard got on 3 fishing boats in Maldives' economic zone, alleges Male

The Maldivian government has formally requested New Delhi to provide details regarding an incident where Indian Coast Guard personnel allegedly got on three of the Maldivian fishing vessels operating within its economic zone without speaking with the relevant authorities.

The issue was raised by the Maldives defence ministry in a Friday (Feb 2) statement where it said, “On Feb. 1, 2024, the foreign ministry of the Maldives has asked (India) officially for the details of the operation that was carried out while Maldivians were fishing in the Maldivian exclusive economic zone, without any coordination with the relevant authorities and against all international laws,” the statement reportedly said in the native Dhivehi language, media reports said giving an English translation.

“Consequently, the Maldivian government has initiated an official request through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, seeking comprehensive details of the incident from the Indian government,” the Maldives defence ministry reportedly added. Reports attributing statement said that it involved teams from Indian Coast Guard Ship 246 and Indian Coast Guard Ship 253 and that the personnel were interrogating the fishing boats.

However, about the alleged incident, there have been no comments from the Indian government yet. The recent development adds to the diplomatic tensions between the two nations after ministers from President Mohamed Muizzu's government passed on racist remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Media reports citing officials said that the Indian military personnel present in Male will be replaced by civilians. This came after India and Maldives held the second meeting of the high-level core group on Friday (Feb 2) in New Delhi.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), following the meeting, said that both sides agreed on "a set of mutually workable solutions to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services to the people of Maldives."

