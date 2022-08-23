Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande to visit Nepal from September 4 to 8

The Indian Army Chief, Manoj Pande, will be visiting Kathmandu from September 4 to 8, a Nepal Army official confirmed.

This will be his first visit to the Himalayan nation since his appointment to the post on April 30 earlier this year.

"The Indian Army Chief will visit Nepal from April 4 to 8," Nepali Army Spokesperson Narayan Silwal told WION.

As per sources, during the visit, the two sides are scheduled to discuss various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

General Manoj Pande, the 29th Army Chief of India, will be conferred the honorary title of Nepali Army by President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari during the visit, which has remained a customary tradition between the two countries.

Following tradition, Chief of the Nepali Army Staff Prabhu Ram Sharma visited India last year at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, General Pande.

General Sharma was given the honorary title of Chief of the Indian Army by the former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind during a special function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Earlier in June, Nepal's ambassador to India, Dr Shanker Prasad Sharma, met with General Pande in New Delhi.

