In Taliban-held Nimroz, public property gets ‘looted’  

After the city of Zaranj, Nimroz province’s capital, fell to the Taliban on Friday, some people flocked to loot public property from government institutions, a TOLOnews report said. The incident has sparked strong reaction from residents and religious scholars alike.

Several videos have surfaced after the fall of Zaranj to the Taliban, where people can be seen looting different kinds of equipment from government institutions, including governor’s compound.

In another video, prisoners can be seen escaping the main provincial prison. The same happened in Sheberghan, Jawzjan’s capital in northern Afghanistan, after it was taken up by Taliban on Saturday.

Presidential adviser Shahussain Murtazawi said, “This shows the Taliban has no plan for governance or for providing service to the people. This time, Talibs are following the policy of looting.”

Zabul provincial council’s chairman Ata Jan Haq Bayan said, “I have already mentioned that if the Taliban had the will to build, they should first come up with peace, sit with Afghans and build this country together.”

This act was also condemned by religious scholars. Mawlawi Abdul Wadood, a religious scholar, said, “Wasting public property is forbidden. Anyone, who takes over public property, must protect it and must prevent its waste.”