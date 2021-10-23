In clashes with TLP protesters, 3 cops killed, many hurt in Pakistan’s Lahore

In clashes with workers of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Lahore, three policemen were killed and several others hurt, said officials on Friday.

Lahore DIG (Operation) spokesperson Mazhar Hussain in a statement, identified two slain officials as Ayub and Khalid. The identity of the third official is yet to be ascertained. But a statement from the provincial chief minister said that three cops were martyred.

The spokesperson said that several others were also injured and taken to the hospitals in critical condition. "Protesters also hurled petrol bombs on officials," Hussain said, while adding that the officials made efforts to prevent them from vandalising and damaging public property.

The angry mob also used sticks and pelted stones. Despite the violence, the officials were showing restraint, added the spokesperson.

TLP media coordinator Saddam Bukhari said the police attacked the peaceful rally that was on its way to Islamabad.

Earlier, more than 1,000 people gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, blocking roads and demanding the release of the TLP leader, Saad Rizvi.

Rizvi was arrested in April, when Pakistan's government outlawed the party in response to violent anti-France protests.

The TLP has said it will not end protests or enter into talks with the government until their leader is released.

Supporters have threatened to move in convoys towards the capital, Islamabad, where police have closed off roads with shipping containers.

(With inputs from agencies)