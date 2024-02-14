Imran Khan's PTI alleges mandate 'stolen in the dark of night' after Shehbaz's PM nomination

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has claimed that the party's mandate was "stolen in the dark of night", referring to the decision taken by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday (Feb 13) night to nominate Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister.

PTI's Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan took to social media to vent his frustration.

“Pakistan is being put on [the] road to further destabilisation," posted Hasan on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Referring to a possible coalition government led by the PML-N, he said: "The decision to induct a bunch of criminals to form governments, who have been rejected by the people, reflects a myopic view of the grave challenges the country is beset with." Earlier in the day, Imran conveyed a message from the jail through his family to his supporters wherein he said PTI will not engage with PPP, PPMLN and MQM to form a government.

"Such daylight robbery will not only be a disrespect to the citizens, but will also push the country’s economy further into a downward spiral," said Imran.

"PTI will never compromise on people’s will, and I have categorically instructed my party against engaging with any political party that has robbed people's mandate, including PPP, PMLN & MQM," he added. Founding Chairman Imran Khan's Message from jail through his family:



I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Pakistan for entrusting PTI with a resounding 2/3rd majority. It was heartening to see the massive turnout. The families voting together, including women and…

What is PML-N cooking?

Notably, on Tuesday, Shehbaz was nominated as the next PM by PML-N chief and brother Nawaz Sharif, according to Marriyum Aurangzeb, secretary information, PMLN.

As per Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) data, the total number of seats won by the coalition led by Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, PML-Q, IPP and BAP), comes to 152. After the addition of 60 women and 10 minority seats in the tally, the coalition will be easily able to achieve the required number of 169 to form the government.

While Shehbaz sits on the PM throne, party senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz, also the daughter of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, is expected to become the "first female chief minister of Punjab", according to PML-N ex-minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

As per media reports, the transition from the caretaker government to the elected coalition government is expected to be completed by the end of the month.