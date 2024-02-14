Pakistan: Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif nominates Shehbaz Sharif for PM’s post

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party has nominated former PM Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Secretary Information PMLN, revealed the development on social media platform X on Tuesday (Feb 13).

Aurangzeb wrote, "Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League -N, has nominated Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan, while Maryam Nawaz has been nominated for the post of Chief Minister Punjab." پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد جناب محمد نوازشریف نے وزیراعظم اسلامی جمہوریہ پاکستان کے عہدے کےلئے جناب محمد شہبازشریف کو نامزد کر دیا ہے جبکہ وزیراعلی پنجاب کے عہدے کےلئے محترمہ مریم نوازشریف کو نامزد کیا ہے۔ جناب محمد نوازشریف نے پاکستان کے عوام اور سیاسی تعاون فراہم کرنے والی… — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 13, 2024 × Aurangzeb also confirmed that Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz will take on the role of Punjab CM, a post earlier filled by Shehbaz.

The news comes after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday dropped out of the race for prime minister and said his party would support any candidate proposed by the Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N.

Watch: Pakistan People's Party to meet again to decide on coalition | Pakistan Elections 2024 × The two parties also agreed to form a coalition government after a consultative meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif said the new government would pull the cash-strapped country out of trouble.

"Now our war is against the country's challenges. The first challenge is the economy. We have to stabilise it which is a tall task. Nations move forward when their leadership unites and decides to end conflicts and take the nation forward to eliminate problems," he said.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that independent candidates, a majority of them supported by the PTI secured 101 seats, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 75 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) getting 54 seats, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) bagging 17 seats.

Other parties got 17 seats while the result of one constituency was withheld.

As per media reports, the transition from the caretaker government to the elected coalition government is expected to be completed by the end of the month.