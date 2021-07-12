Imran Khan's party symbol should be 'thief', not a cricket bat: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, the Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), slammed the Imran Khan-led PTI government on Saturday, stating that Prime Minister's electoral symbol should now be a "thief" rather than a cricket bat.

Maryam made the remarks while speaking at a political gathering in Sharda town of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), reported Geo News.

Imran Khan "stole the election" in 2018, according to the PML-N leader, using the cricket bat as a symbol.

People were overburdened by inflation, Maryam observed, and Imran Khan's name brought back "memories of long waits at sugar and flour stores."

"The mere mention of Imran Khan's name now evokes memories of people being robbed of wheat, sugar, and Kashmir," she explained.



"How would someone who rose to power by the use of selectors understand the concept of independence? How can people who stole votes by exploiting a flaw in the RTS system learn about freedom? "She said.



(With inputs from agencies)