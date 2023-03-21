Imran Khan says there' threat to his life, requests court appearance online

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan had claimed that he could be attacked and killed, urging the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial to allow him to join court proceedings through a video link.

News agencies reported that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief wrote a letter to the chief justice and requested him to club the cases registered against him.

During an address to the nation on Monday, Khan said: "A death trap was laid out at the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad on Saturday last where I had to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana gifts case."

"Some 20 namaloom afraad (unknown people) -- a reference to intelligence agencies men -- were present in the complex to kill me," he added.

In the video, the cricketer-turned-politician also played in which the purported suspects were seen in plainclothes, who were apparently present in the judicial complex carrying plastic handcuffs.

WATCH | Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in terror cases

Meanwhile, PTI leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema told news agency Reuters that Khan appeared before the Lahore High Court on Tuesday to apply for protective bail in fresh cases against him.

Reuters filmed a video, which showed a vehicle carrying Khan. He was seen arriving at the court surrounded by security and a crowd of supporters.

Khan also appeared before a bench for the case he has filed against the police for raiding his home. The former PM said that it violated court orders granting him protective bail last week. He revived protective bail till March 27 by the court.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE