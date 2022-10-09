'I never committed a single penny of corruption', Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif pleads in court

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appeared in front of a special court in connection with a money laundering case to the tune of $72 million (16 billion Pakistani rupees) and pleaded his innocence.

“I never committed a single penny of corruption nor received any kickbacks in any project during my tenure as the chief minister of Punjab. During my tenure, I would give up my salary and other perks amounting to ₹100 million,” said Shehbaz during the hearing.

The hearing is taking place at a Special Court in Lahore which has granted pre-arrest bails to Shehbaz and his son Hamza while Suleman, who lives in Britain has been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

Amjad Pervaiz, the counsel of the Pakistan PM argued in front of the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had removed $40 million from the initial chargesheet after failing to gather any proof. The court, however, adjourned the hearing till October 11.

As reported extensively by WION, 70-year-old Shehbaz, and his sons Hamza, 47, and Suleman, 40, were booked in November 2020 by the FIA under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti Money Laundering Act.

According to the FIA report submitted in the court, the probe team had "detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs 16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions."

Benami transactions are those transactions that are made by a person without using his name or by using the name of another. The amount was kept in hidden accounts and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity.

Last month, 13 bank accounts of companies related to Sharif and Suleman were frozen by the special court. Besides, the special court also issued show-cause notices to the officials of different banks for not adhering to an earlier order over the attachment of the accounts owned by two other proclaimed offenders.

(With inputs from agencies)

