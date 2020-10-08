Hundreds protest, clash with police over gangrape in Bangladesh

Hundreds of people protested, clashed with police in Bangladesh for a second day on Tuesday over the gangrape in the capital city of Dhaka.

The demonstrations erupted across the country after a video circulated that showed several men stripping and assaulting a woman, who belonged to a disadvantaged community in the southern district of Noakhali.

Also read | Do more to end child marriages, UN tells Bangladesh

The clip was shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook before it was pulled down, triggering outrage in the country.

Also read | Chinese firm breaks promise made to Bangladesh on COVID-19 vaccine trials

Several people got injured after demonstrators scuffled with police in Dhaka while marching on the office of PM Sheikh Hasina.

Dhaka University students and left-wing protesters chanted slogans against Hasina and demanded her resignation.

As per the local human rights organisation Ain-o-Salish Kendra (ASK), from January till September 2020 about 1,000 rape cases were reported, which includes 208 gang rapes.

The United Nations has also expressed its concern over the rising number of instances of violence against women in Bangladesh.

It has also demanded urgent reforms in the criminal justice system to support and protect the victims and witnesses.

