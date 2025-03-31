Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan reportedly received new belongings in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder got four new outfits for Eid, a pair of shoes, and a waistcoat, Geo TV reported citing sources.

The sources said that the clothes would be handed over to the prison authorities for delivery to Khan, who has been held in custody since August 2023 charged in around 200 cases that he claims are politically motivated.

The news comes a day after the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court had ordered the jail authorities to provide books to the 72-year-old. They also asked them to allow Khan to speak with his children.

While responding to petitions filed by Khan, the court had issued directives, asking the jail officials to ensure the immediate provision of books.

The court further ordered that Khan must be allowed to speak with his children before Eid, noting that the festival is a religious occasion and the petitioner should be granted the opportunity to talk to his children without delay.

'Prison administration not complied with court': Lawyer

Faisal Malik, Khan's attorney, told reporters after he was released from Adiala jail that the prison administration had not complied with the court's directives.

Malik clarified that prior to calling for the file and returning it without processing it, jail employees had taken pictures of the court order to transmit to the superintendent. The jail administration asked that the court orders be issued by official mail, Malik continued.

Recently, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) restored visiting days for Khan as it allowed people to meet him every Tuesday and Thursday. However, it only those individuals whose names are provided by the PTI founder’s coordinator Salman Akram Raja will be permitted to meet him.

