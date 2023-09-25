Hackers target Pakistan military's media site, claim Pak army 'best' in world, warn politicians

Pakistan Armed Forces website, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), was on Monday (September 25) by a hacker group called 'Benaam Pakistani'. At the time of filing this report, the website was "Under maintenance".

The hacker group displayed a long message in the name of security agencies, politicians and the common people. They warned the Pakistan Army generals and politicians against misusing powers.

The message was addressed to the citizens. It read, "In the memories of those who sacrifice their life for us, It is to inform that Pakistan Armed Forces are best in the World."

⚠️ ISPR Website Hacked 🇵🇰 ⚠️



Last night, the Official ISPR website https://t.co/Cu8RBwVKJE was hit by a cyberattack and remains "Under maintenance".



This surge in cyberattacks highlights the digital age's 5th generation warfare, where a computer can be mightier than a gun. 🔫💻 pic.twitter.com/Qlss0o7Yvr — PakHack (@pakhack_pk) September 25, 2023 ×

"They've made a lot of sacrifices for this country and were the true defenders of this motherland."

"But, they must not misuse their power against their own people. They should work for the betterment of this country rather than killing it like a parasite."

Addressing the politicians, the hackers wrote that "the politicians too are required to obey by their oath. They should work to make the country a much better place to live in".

The message added that "Islamic principles and teachings should be opted in every field, especially in the economic aspect (interest free).

"Moreover, the citizens are also advised to rectify their character and code of conduct. They must leave all the activities which tends out to be a harm for the country. It is time to unite! (sic)"

