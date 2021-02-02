Four TikTokers shot dead in Pakistan’s Karachi

Four TikTokers, including one woman, were shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi early on Tuesday morning.

Dawn reported that all four deceased were active on social media, particularly Tik Tok. Two of them have been identified as Muskan and Amir -- they were friends.

According to the report, they were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their wounds.

Empty shells from 9 mm pistols were found near the car.

An official said the murders "appeared to be the outcome of some personal issues", adding there were no witnesses to the incident.

An investigation into the matter is underway.