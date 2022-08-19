Former Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has applied for Green Card to settle in US: Report

As Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand to seek refuge, reports claim the former president is awaiting a US Green Card to settle down in the United States with his family.

A media report in Sri Lanka stated that US authorities had begun processing Gotabaya's application. Reports claim the former president is set to return to Sri Lanka on August 25. Rajapaksa is currently staying in a hotel at an undisclosed location in Bangkok.

Rajapaksa had arrived in Bangkok earlier this month in a private jet. The former president had flown to Singapore from the Maldives as protests escalated in the country due to the deepening economic crisis.

Singapore had extended a 30-day visa to Gotabaya even as he sought a safe haven in Thailand. Rajapaksa stepped down after protesters overran his residence last month amid large-scale demonstrations against food and fuel shortages driven by hyperinflation. The Lankan government had decided to default on its $51 billion foreign debt in April amid talks with the International Monetary Fund for a possible bailout.

During his stay in Singapore, a South Africa-based international human rights group had urged the Singapore government to indict Rajapaksa for crimes against humanity for his alleged role in the civil war which ended in 2009.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan protesters continued their demonstrations as police fired tear gas and water cannon on Thursday. President Ranil Wickremesinghe had earlier decided to end the state of emergency imposed in the country due to escalating protests.

