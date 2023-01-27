Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims Asif Ali Zardari behind new plot to 'assassinate' him

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan claimed on Friday (January 27) that former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was behind a new plot to assassinate him. Khan also alleged that Zardari had even "given money to a terrorist outfit". In his explosive address to the nation, he also said that plans had been made to assassinate him as soon as he was ousted.

Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said, "He [Asif Ali Zardari ] has given this money to a terror outfit. His facilitators are powerful people in the agencies. The decision has been taken from three sides and they have planned to execute the next crime."

He added, "Earlier, in a public rally, I had told my supporters that there were four people who had planned to kill me […] but they backed off when I made these revelations."

Imran then added that there was apparently a "Plan B" to "eliminate" him as he pointed to the attack on his life in the Wazirabad rally. He said, "But I got to know about that too and I revealed their plan in two public rallies."

Last year in November, Imran sustained multiple injuries when he was leading the "Haqeeqi Azadi" march towards Islamabad. A man opened gunfire during the march, leaving one person dead and several injures.

Imran has now said that he was saved by god, otherwise, the people behind these "conspiracies" would have almost succeeded.

He said, "Now they have made a plan C and Zardari is behind it. He has unlimited corrupt money […] the money he loots from the Sindh government is used in elections, to buy MPAs […] whether it is the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Gilgit-Baltistan, he recklessly throws money around."

(With inputs from agencies)

