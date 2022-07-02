Former Pak PM Imran Khan calls attack on journalist 'worst kind of fascism'

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the attack on senior journalist Ayaz Amir in Lahore the ''worst kind of fascism''.

After recording his television show for Pakistan-based Tv channel Dunya News, Amir was coming back home when he was beaten up by unidentified men who intercepted his car.

They took away his cell and wallet and fled the scene when people started gathering on the busy road, according to Amir.

Also read | Pak warns of shutting down mobile, internet services amid power outages

Condemning the assault, senior journalist Moeed Peerzada tweeted "Supreme Court of Pakistan needs to take suo moto (cognizance) of this terrorism against one of the most respected, non-controversial media figures. Ayyaz Amir is around 73 years of age! One of the most respected English columnists Pakistan has ever created! HRCP and Dawn and civil society must stand."

"I condemn in strongest terms the violence against senior journalist Ayaz Amir today in Lahore. Pakistan descending into the worst kind of fascism with violence and fake FIRs against journalists, opposition politicians, and citizens. When the state loses all moral authority it resorts to violence," Khan said in a tweet.

I condemn in strongest terms the violence against senior journalist Ayaz Amir today in Lahore. Pak descending into the worst kind of fascism with violence & fake FIRs against journalists,opp politicians, citizens.When the State loses all moral authority it resorts to violence. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 1, 2022 ×

Seeking a report on the assault of the senior journalist, Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered that the culprits be arrested at the earliest.

Amir, who has been a critic of Khan's government, had also made a veiled dig at Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The speech in which he highlighted that Bajwa was into his sixth year of tenure and looking for another extension had gone viral on social media.

The 73-year-old suggested removing the portraits of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal and replacing them with the "property dealers", while referring to the Army generals.



(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: