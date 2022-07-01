Pak warns of shutting down mobile, internet services amid power outages

Pakistan telecom operators have warned that mobile and internet services might be shut down in the wake of the nationwide power outages in the country.

"Telecom operators in Pakistan have warned about shutting down mobile and internet services due to long hours of power outages nationwide, as the interruption is causing issues and hindrance in their operations," the Pakistan National Information Technology Board (NITB) wrote on Twitter.

It comes days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had warned that the country might face increased loadshedding in July.

On Monday, he said that Pakistan could not get the required liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, however, added that the coalition government was trying to make the deal possible.

The country is facing an escalation of its power crisis after it failed to agree on a deal for natural gas supply next month. Tenders for July were scrapped due to high price, and low participation as the nation is already taking action to tackle widespread blackouts, reports Geo News.

Pakistan has reduced working hours for public servants and ordered shopping malls, factories to shut early in various cities, including Karachi, in a bid to conserve energy.

"The government is speaking to Qatar about a new five or 10-year LNG supply deal for three monthly cargoes, as well as an additional cargo under an existing deal," Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said.

The main reason cited for the power outages in Pakistan is the lack of power and energy sources. The country is facing a major fuel shortage, which has led to 12-hour long blackouts in several states. Due to the lack of fuel, the electricity supply is taking a major hit in Pakistan.

The fuel shortage accentuated following the global energy shortage due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

