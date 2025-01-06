New Delhi: Former Maldives president Abdulla Yameen and his supporters watched the interview of WION with the country's foreign minister Abdulla Khaleel, and he sought an in-person interview with WION. WION has reached out for an immediate online interview with Yameen at his convenience.

Yameen and his supporters played the interview at their front office in Male on Sunday evening (Jan 5).

In that exclusive conversation with WION's Siddhant Sibbal, the Maldives foreign minister had made several key remarks on India-Maldives relations.



Yameen is known to have fomented anti-India sentiments in the island nation, being one of the key proponents of the so-called 'India out' campaign that had alleged New Delhi's interference in Maldives' internal affairs, a claim strongly rejected by the Indian government.

In a message posted on X, an aide of Yameen invited WION to visit the Maldives, and do an in-person interview with him.

In the interview, Khaleel said Maldives distanced itself from the "India out" movement while noting it was spearheaded by Yameen.

"India out movement, it was headed by our former president, President Yameen. He is totally segregated from us. He is having his own party, and he is still in that one. We have moved away, Khaleel said.

"And categorically, our president [Mohamed Muizzu] has mentioned several times that he is building, he is moving forward with a stronger relationship with India and Indian people. So that is our state."



This is the first time that the Muizzu government, which took charge in November 2023, publicly distanced itself from the anti-India campaign.

On Sunday evening, former Maldives President Yameen, at an event at his office, invited WION.

Mohamed Maleeh Jamal, a Close aide of Yameen and former minister posted on X, "President Yameen invites @WIONews to visit Maldives & do an in person interview with him. @sidhant".

During the public event he spoke at length on his view about domestic politics, and the WION clip of the interview was played.

President Yameen invites @WIONews to visit Maldives & do an in person interview with him. @sidhant — Mohamed Maleeh Jamal (@maleehjamal) January 5, 2025

The 'India Out' campaign gained traction around the time of the 2023 presidential election and has been associated with anti-India sentiment.

While it has created tension, the long-term impact on India-Maldives relations seems to be minimal, with the current government taking steps to reaffirm its commitment to a strong bilateral relationship with India.