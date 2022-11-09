EU donates 50 million euros to strengthen World Food Programme for Afghanistan

The European Union has given a donation of EUR50 million (USD 49.7 million) in an effort to strengthen the lives and resilience of Afghan people, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

The Afghan people are less equipped than ever to withstand another severe winter after enduring a year of unimaginable economic hardships and natural disasters like earthquakes and flooding.

A startling 9 out of 10 households struggle to fulfil their food needs, with women-headed households being especially susceptible, according to the most recent WFP assessment.

Raffaella lodice, EU Charge d'affaires to Afghanistan said, "This is a time of urgent need for Afghanistan. The people are reeling from the effects of four decades of conflict, climate hazards, COVID-19 and the socio-economic crisis that have deprived people of their jobs and livelihoods across the country in the past year."

"People who previously were able to put food on the table are now struggling and turning to humanitarian agencies to help steady them in this new reality. We are committed to helping the Afghan population, especially the most vulnerable. Our investment in WF's resilience programming is an investment that will have long-lasting, positive effects for local communities," lodice added.

Also Read: 'Sorry to those impacted': Facebook's parent company Meta fires more than 11,000 workers

Men and women who participate in community asset projects or skills training programmes like fruit and vegetable processing, marketing, and backyard gardening receive monthly food rations or cash assistance through WFP's Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and Food Assistance for Training (FFT) programmes.

With the aid of EU funds, the WFP has been able to provide such programmes to over 427,000 people in 27 of the 34 provinces since 2022 began.

(with inputs from agencies)