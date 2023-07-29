Emmanuel Macron makes ‘historic’ visit to Sri Lanka, the first by a French president

French President Emmanuel Macron Friday (July 28) made a short yet historic visit to the island nation of Sri Lanka. The president spent less than two hours in the country after arriving at 11:30 PM (local time). It was the first visit by a French president to the South Asian country.

Macron made the stop as he was flying back home after visiting the Pacific island nations of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu. He also visited the French Overseas Territory of New Caledonia.

Meeting with the Lankan president

Macron held a meeting with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the airport itself, where the former hailed historic ties between the two nations.

They reportedly talked about the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region and Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic recovery.

“This is a historic visit," the Elysee said in a statement.

Watch: French President Emmanuel Macron's one-day Sri Lanka visit begins today

Another focus of the talks was Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring, as Beijing, the main creditor of the country, has already agreed to restructure its debt to the debt-ridden country.

After the meeting, Macron posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Sri Lanka and France share the same goal for an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Le Sri Lanka et la France sont deux nations de l'océan Indien qui partagent un même objectif : un Indo-Pacifique ouvert, inclusif et prospère.



À Colombo nous l’avons confirmé : forts de 75 ans de relations diplomatiques, nous pouvons ouvrir une nouvelle ère de notre partenariat. pic.twitter.com/ZUJsOMEYFp — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 28, 2023 ×

Both leaders confirmed the strengthening of 75 years of diplomatic relations and looked forward to opening a new era in their partnership.

What’s Sri Lanka’s economic crisis?

The Sri Lankan economic crisis, which commenced in 2019, is the most severe the country has faced since gaining independence in 1948.

Its consequences include soaring inflation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, medical supply shortages, and higher prices for basic necessities.

The crisis stems from various contributing factors such as tax cuts, currency issues, and a national shift to organic farming, the 2019 Easter bombings, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These economic difficulties culminated in the 2022 Sri Lankan protests. To aid the situation, Sri Lanka secured a lifeline in the form of a $4 billion line of credit from India, helping to cover the costs of importing crucial goods and fuel.